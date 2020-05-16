Richwood chief suspended, awaiting meeting

RICHWOOD, W.Va. — A city council police committee is scheduled to take up an incident involving Richwood Police Chief Charles Burkhamer Jr. in a meeting set for Monday.

The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department reported earlier this week that it had charged Burkhamer with domestic battery after he allegedly grabbed his wife by the arm and attempted to remove her from their home in a Wednesday incident.

The sheriff’s department news release said Burkhamer was released after being arraigned on $2,500 bond.

Richwood Mayor Chris Drennen told The Nicholas Chronicle that she suspended Burkhamer Thursday pending the outcome of the council committee meeting.

That meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. Monday, the report said.