Ribbon-cutting held for Manna Meal’s new food truck, expected to expand community outreach

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More accessibility is on its way to help fight food insecurity and scarcity in the Charleston area.

Hundreds of meals have been being served daily out of St. John’s Episcopal Church to those in need, but now Manna Meal, the local soup kitchen will start bringing the meals to the community through its first-ever mobile food truck.

A ribbon-cutting event was held to celebrate the launch of the new food truck Tuesday after several months of waiting for the $970,000 ARPA fund the organization applied for to purchase and customize the truck, as well as provide staffing, equipment, and other resources for the next four years.

Mayor Amy Goodwin, a representative from the Kanawha County Commission, and Charleston City Council member Caitlin Cook spoke at the event, along with Manna Meal Executive Director, Amy Wolfe, who said they are excited to be able to launch the new truck as it’s only going to increase the number of people they feed throughout the community.

“We are so thrilled to be able to truly help people who can’t make it to our main location and to meet people where they are and help with food insecurity,” Wolfe said.

Food insecurity and the need for greater food accessibility began to soar following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Wolfe said she had heard from citizens that they did not have transportation or money to get out to the physical soup kitchen location, and that something had to be done about it.

“We were experiencing drastic upticks in the number of people we were serving, we were getting calls and calls and calls from people saying ‘I can’t make it there, we’re in quarantine, what do we do?’ and we just knew that we had to do something,” she said. Now, with rising food costs and the growing community response to the food truck, Wolfe said the need for it remains a relevant and vital one.

“The times that we’ve taken it out we’ve served over 200 people in less than 45 minutes, so we know the need is there and we’re excited to be able to expand our reach in helping our community,” said Wolfe.

The opening of the food truck will help expand Manna Meal’s hot meal program as well as its food pantry, which has been in operation for over 45 years.

The truck will now start going out three to five days a week and provide people with the opportunity to take bags with them full of several days worth of food. It’s expected to advance it’s mission: “so the hungry can eat.”