Ribbon cutting at Trace Fork Bridge set for Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways plans to cut the ribbon on the new Trace Fork Bridge in South Charleston Monday afternoon.

Gov. Jim Justice announced the ceremony is set for 1 p.m. Monday.

“I’m going to cut a ribbon on a much-anticipated road project. It’s the opening of the connector road on Jefferson Road right to the Trace Fork Shopping Center,” Justice said at Friday’s media briefing at the state capitol.

The $11 million project features a bridge over the wide Trace Fork Canyon. It’s expected to relieve traffic congestion in the shopping complex that right now motorists can get into and out of from U.S. Route 119 (Corridor G).

Justice said the new connector road and bridge create straight shot to a popular retailer.

“It’s going to be known as the quickest way to get to Target,” Justice said.

The road connects to Trace Fork right beside the South Charleston Memorial Ice Rink, just a few hundred feet from the Target parking lot.

The project has been taking place at the same time as a $47 million project to reconfigure Jefferson Road between U.S. Route 119 and U.S. Route 60. That project, which includes a bridge and a roundabout, is at least a year from completion.

State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston told MetroNews in a March 2022 interview that it made sense to do both projects at the same time.

“We made a decision to get in, get it done, get out and stay out,” Wriston said.

Triton Construction has been the contractor in charge of the Trace Fork Bridge project.