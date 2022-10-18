Ribbon cut on American Job Center in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday in downtown Charleston officially opened the American Job Center of Kanawha County.

“American Job Centers are comprehensive employment and training centers that bring together lots of resources under one roof that play a critical role in helping people find jobs, get training, schooling, assistance they need to be successful in jobs,” Kanawha Workforce Development Board Executive Director Julie Norman said Tuesday.

Norman said for too long the services needed have been in various locations.

“I think so many people had the vision that it would make a lot more sense if we were all together instead of having job seekers and businesses alike have to go across town to multiple locations to services and assistance they need,” Norman said.

The center is at 426 Leon Sullivan Way.

“We’re about helping the businesses find the workers they need, qualified, skilled workers and we’re about helping those job seekers get the training and education they need in the right job to be successful and live a sustainable family life,” Norman said.