Reward offered for Charleston man still wanted three years later for drug trafficking

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward for anyone with information regarding Tyjha Ali Watson, 28, of Charleston, for up to $2,500.

Watson is wanted on a federal indictment from the Southern District of West Virginia into a drug trafficking organization that has ties to the Bloods and Gangster Disciples criminal gangs.

Watson has been avoiding law enforcement since February of 2021. All 12 defendants charged in the original indictment have been apprehended except for Watson.

If anyone knows of Watson’s whereabouts, please call the USMS Tip Hotline at 1-877-WANTED-2 or email the CUFFED Task Force Tip Hotline at [email protected]