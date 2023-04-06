Restoration efforts done at Kanawha State Forest

CHARLESTON, W.Va — Gov. Jim Justice announced the Kanawha State Forest stream restoration project has been complete.

The project, which aimed to improve the fishery and recreational opportunities in the area, was finished by Wednesday. A key to the restoration was the removal of the Davis Creek Dam, which was built way back in the 1930’s.

The restoration work began in 2020 and was funded with help from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s In-Lieu Fee Program, with an estimated cost of $1 million.

Governor Jim Justice was pleased to announce the completion of the project Wednesday.

“As a lifelong angler, I can tell you that today is a great day for Kanawha State Forest,” Gov. Justice said. “What we’ve done here is truly remarkable. We’ve removed the dam and restored this stream to its natural state, and now we’ve got a fantastic new fishing spot for all of our people to enjoy.”

Before the project was finished, the area had only one pier for fishing. Now, there are two ADA-accessible fishing piers.

After removing the pond, the length of fishable water was about 1,000 feet. Now, it’s expanded to more than one mile.

“It’s days like this that we get to see what we can accomplish when we work together to improve our state’s natural resources and economy,” West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary James Bailey said. “By investing in our parks and recreation areas, we’re creating more opportunities for West Virginians to enjoy the outdoors and building the kinds of attractions that get people excited about visiting our state.”