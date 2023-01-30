Restaurant Week kicks off in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Organizers of Charleston’s Restaurant Week say the event that returns this week to the Capital City has had a lot of success over the years.

Dickenson Gould, president of Buzz Foods, said the event started out at the end of Jan. 2014 as a way to help restaurants impacted by the water crisis get back on their feet.

“Once the water supply was cleared for consumption and people were allowed to go out to restaurants again, we said ‘hey guys we can cancel this event or it might be the perfect thing to help bring people back out’ and that’s exactly what it turned into,” Gould said on Monday’s “580 Live” heard on 580-WCHS.

Gould said the event has evolved over the years, but the offerings have generally remained the same.

“In this format, you’re going to get a choice of a first course. That might be salad, a soup or an appetizer. Then you’ll get a choice of two entrees and a dessert option,” he said.

The restaurants participating in this year’s event include:

1010 Bridge Restaurant

Chop House

Adelphia Sports Bar and Grille

Jeff’s Curbside

Ristorante Abruizzi

The Pitch of Kanawha City

Soho’s at the Capitol Market

Lookout Bar and Grill

D.T. Prime

Ichicban

Tidewater Grill

Bricks and Barrels

Black Sheep Burritos

Bridge Road Bistro and Catering

Gould said restaurants want to showcase their best food options.

“They know and assume that they’re going to see a lot of first time patrons. One of the goals of this event is we advertise the menu so that there’s no questions about what you’re going to eat when you get to that dining room,” he said.

Gould said it’s also important to highlight Appalachian food culture.

“The more that we can celebrate what’s unique about this region, what we produce and what we grow here, the more successful we’ll be,” he said.

Charleston Restaurant Week runs through Saturday.