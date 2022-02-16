Resolution moves through House to rename Charleston bridge after Cassie Johnson

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A resolution passed the House of Delegates unanimously on Wednesday that would rename a Charleston bridge after fallen Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson.

HCR 26 requests the Division of Highways (DOH) name the bridge locally known as US 60 Washington Street Bridge, carrying US 60 over Elk River in Kanawha County, the “Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson-Fallen Heroes Memorial Bridge.”

Johnson was shot in the line of duty on Dec. 1, 2020, after responding to a parking complaint on Garrison Avenue. She was taken off life support the next day at Charleston Area Medical Center and died the day after that.

The resolution, lead sponsored by Delegate Larry Rowe (D-Kanawha) was adopted 98-0 with two delegates not voting.

“Her death is symbolic of what the danger and horror is that each first responder in the state faces every time they make a call. She was murdered,” Rowe said.

The DOH lists the bridge number: 20-060/00-005.59 (WB) (20A336), (38.35826,-81.63989), as stated in the resolution. It’s near the Charleston Police Department Police Memorial on Pennsylvania Ave.

“We want to recognize not just officer Johnson’s tragic passing but the tragic passing of other first responders who have died in the line of duty,” Rowe said.

Johnson, a lifelong Charleston resident, was a 2019 graduate of the West Virginia State Police Academy and sworn into the Charleston Police Department Jan. 2019.

She has been remembered in several ways since her end of watch including having her unit number of #146 retired by the Charleston Police Department. Over the summer Garrison Avenue was named Honorary Patrolman Cassie Johnson Avenue.

There was also the establishment of the Cassie Johnson Scholarship for women entering law enforcement.

Several animal-themed donation events and pet supply drives have occurred at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) and in Charleston to honor Johnson’s love for four-legged friends. There has also been a dog park opening called ‘Emma’s Place’ in honor of her and her beloved dog.

Johnson began serving the city as a humane officer in 2017.