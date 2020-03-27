Residents in Charleston senior living home test negative for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — All residents of Brookdale Charleston Gardens who were tested on-site for COVID-19 as a precaution have tested negative for the virus, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced on Friday.

Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) health officer and executive director said that 78 tests came negative. Two residents refused testing but were not symptomatic.

On Wednesday, a team from Charleston Area Medical Center, KCHD and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority tested all residents after one resident tested positive.

Young said everyone in this situation dodged a bullet but careful precautions must continue.

Dr. Sherri Young

“These people need to be retested if they do become symptomatic, that’s one thing to remember,” Young said to MetroNews.

“This does mean that what we are doing is working. We do not want traffic into these facilities, we need to limit outside vendors and we need to limit the staff exposure and keep doing what we are doing because the next time we may not be so fortunate.”

COVID-19 test results for facility staff and family are pending.

“We are calling in staff today (Friday). We are treating the ones who have had direct contact with that patient who is in the hospital and positive. We are administering their tests first and then we will get to everyone else to the best of our abilities,” Young said.