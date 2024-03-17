Residents can meet those running for public office Monday at Belle Town Hall

BELLE, W.Va. — The Upper Kanawha Valley Mayor’s Association is putting on a “Meet the Candidate” forum this week as a chance for Kanawha County residents to meet those running for office.

Candidates are invited by the mayors throughout the Kanawha Valley to attend the forum. The Mayor of Belle, David Fletcher, said as of right now, they have at least 30 candidates planning to be at the event Monday evening at Belle Town Hall.

“We’re just trying to see who we can get out,” said Fletcher while on “580 Live” with Dave Allen last week.

Fletcher said he and the other mayors work together to create a brochure to send to candidates that are running for office. They welcome any candidate to attend the forum, regardless of the office they’re seeking.

“It’s pretty much open to anybody,” Fletcher said. “We actually have a congressional candidate that’s going to be there.”

A congressional candidate will be there, according to Fletcher, including those running for county board of education, sheriff, assessor, commissioner, magistrate and family and circuit court judge.

Fletcher expects the forum to last for around two hours. Candidates will have an opportunity to speak to residents about why they’re running and what they stand for.

“Different things that a voter wants to hear,” Fletcher said.

Monday’s event starts at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Candidates can contact Montgomery Town Clerk Angela Tackett at 304-442-5181 or Belle Town Clerk Lynne Sizemore at 304-949-3841 to let them know they want to take part in the event.