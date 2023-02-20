Reporter remembers Charleston murder victim

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 40-year-old Charleston woman gunned down on the front porch of a sober living home on the city’s west side Sunday was well-known to those who have battled substance use disorder.

Julia Wickline had her own struggles. It was a story documented two years ago by WOWK-TV reporter Mark Curtis.

“So often in the addiction community we see people that succumb to their addiction but Julia was a survivor,” Curtis told MetroNews Monday. “She went through AA and NA, I even went to a meeting with her once and did a story about her because she got clean. She went through Recovery Point. She got clean.”

Wickline told Curtis in the 2021 interview that she was a two-gram a day IV heroin user.

“I was working as an escort. My life revolved around either getting money to get drugs, or getting drugs. The people I surrounded myself with were all users. I was a mess, I looked horrible. I was selling my body to get money for drugs,” Wickline said at the time.

Wickline’s fiance died in a drug overdose in October 2019.

“It was the worse thing I’ve probably ever been through,” she told Curtis.

Curtis said Wickline would eventually beat her demons.

“She was inspiring. I think that’s what I’ll always remember about her. She was willing to share a very personal and tragic story,” he said.

Curtis’ story was titled “States of Addiction: From Tragedy to Triumph.”

“That’s really what she was about. She had a very tragic and difficult life and she triumphed over it in a lot of ways because of her faith in God,” Curtis said.

Charleston police arrested Peris Fallins, 36, of Charleston, Monday evening. He’s charged with first degree murder. Detectives are still working on a motive.They say Wickline and Fallins exchanged words at about 3 p.m. He pulled out a gun and shot her. She died on the front porch of the Grant Street home.

Curtis described himself as being stunned with the news.

“I don’t know what happened. I don’t know the circumstances surrounding her death or what led up to this. I’ll tell you that I’m just heartbroken. I know they tell you in journalism school that you’re not supposed to get close to someone that you cover but she was somebody I got awfully close to,” Curtis said. “She was one of those people who was deeply engaging. When she was in a room she lit the place up.”