Renovated downtown Charleston library carrying momentum into summer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Public Library System’s main library in downtown Charleston has remained busy since its reopening following a multi-million dollar renovation.

Jai Ravine, the Marketing Coordinator for Kanawha County Public Library (KCPL) told 580-WCHS that over 13,000 visitors came through the renovated spot throughout the month of May and the library gained 1,127 new memberships in the span. A grand reopening for the facility took place on May 9.

Ravine said the $32 million renovation, which included 20,000 square feet of new space and a Sky Bridge across Quarrier Street, has brought on new visitors, some of who haven’t been to a library in years.

The visitors of the library now enjoy all of its features including a tool lending library, IDEA Lab, coffee shop operated by local business Mea Cuppa, an expanded Children’s area, additional public meeting space, and conference and study rooms.

The IDEA Lab features 3D printing, robotics, video and sound recording, virtual reality technology, scrapbooking, and even sowing. Ravine said it’s received heavy traffic.

“There have been classes where folks can learn how to use the Glowforge and WAZER. You can also come in and get training on sewing machines and Cricut cutters,” Ravine said.

Another population destination has been meeting rooms and study rooms which have been ‘booked pretty much all day.’ The study rooms have been unavailable this week due to a technology install.

Ravine said anyone interested in library membership to go to kcpls.org. Guest passes are also available.