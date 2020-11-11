Remembering those who served

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston has one of the longest, continuous Veterans Day parades in America, but this year’s event could not overcome Covid 19. Although the parade was canceled for the first time since 1942 in the Capitol City, the city still marked the event with a ceremony.

The event was staged virtually and began with a presentation by Major General Jason Q. Bohm, Commander of the Marine Corps Training Command at Quantico, Va. General Bohm formerly headed the Charleston Marine Corps recruiting office. He thanked all veterans in a taped address which was part of the city’s virtual tribute.

“Each individual stepped forward and took an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. They made the declaration knowing full well this would pull them from the tranquility of home and the embrace of their loved ones to a life that often promised hardship, deployment far from home, and at times sacrifice,” said Bohm.

He marked West Virginia’s abundance of dedication of service to the nation during the most difficult times and the high percentage of Mountain State residents who have served. He told the story of fellow Marine Woody Williams, West Virginia’s only living Medal of Honor recipient, who was awarded the nation’s highest honor for gallantry for his service at Iwo Jima.

“Whether drafted or a volunteer, enlisted or an officer, each lived by a code and made a commitment to us. For that, I and our great nation are forever thankful to our veterans,” Brohm added.

Governor Jim Justice remembered those who served, including his own father, during a virtual ceremony at the State Capitol.

“We owe every single thing we have to a bunch of ordinary men and women that stepped up beyond belief in every way to assure you and I and all of us would have what we have in this great, great, great country,” the Governor said in his Veterans Day remarks.

West Virginia Adjutant General James Hoyer also asked West Virginians to remember the many who served during times of war and peace.

“I would ask us all to not focus on the statues, monuments, or the day itself, but on what’s behind the day. The many men and women–ordinary men and women–who made extraordinary sacrifices on behalf of others in service to our nation,” said Hoyer.