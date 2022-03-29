Registration winding down for Kanawha County Schools’ summer academy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The registration deadline for Kanawha County Schools’ free summer academy for all students is closing in.

The second-year for the academy for all current students grades Pre K to 12 will take place June 6-29. The registration deadline is April 8.

The academy is free to all students and will focus on addressing learning gaps along with providing students with fun enrichment activities such as ice cream and field trips.

Dr. George Aulenbacher, Assistant Superintendent of HS/Career Tech Centers for Kanawha County Schools (KCS) told 580-WCHS that this year’s academy will focus on the whole student.

“We want to blend both the learning loss on the academic side of things but also we are transitioning some activities to encourage social/emotional well-being,” he said.

Students will be provided with transportation along with breakfast and lunch.

Aulenbacher said there will be nine elementary locations for the academy, two middle school locations (Dupont and Ben Franklin Career Center) and each high school will host its own academy.

As of Tuesday, Aulenbacher said 877 students were signed up. There were 1,200 kids that participated in the first-ever event in 2021.

Aulenbacher called last year’s event ‘a great experience as KCS hired help from outside agencies including college students to work with the professional staff.

The academy will be held daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“June will be a good month. Our kids are in the groove we anticipate great participation,” Aulenbacher said.

Additional information about KCS 2022 Summer Academy is available HERE.