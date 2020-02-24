Registration opening soon for youth athletic camp

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Registration will open on March 7 for an athletic camp for youth athletes.

The West Virginia Combine is being helmed by former NFL players Carl Lee and Randy Moss and will feature appearances by various athletes including Jason Williams and Kevin Jones.

The one-day camp will be open to students between third and 12th grades. The kids will take part in the Standardized Athlete Test, which will include a 40-yard dash, broad jump and vertical jump exercises among others.

Registration is only open to 425 children, and registrants must register in person at the South Charleston Community Center. The $60 fee is non-refundable.

Registration will be March 7 and 8, March 14 and 15, April 18 and 19, and April 25 and 26. Saturday registration hours are between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., while Sunday registrations hours are from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.