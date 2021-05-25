Regional branch of Manpower hosting hiring event cookouts as more jobs open

ELEANOR, W.Va. — As the COVID-19 pandemic is coming near an end, businesses are beginning to open fully and receive more business. One hiring agency in the region, Manpower, is hosting special events get citizens in the Huntington-Charleston area back in the growing workforce.

Tuesday kicked off one of three “Hiring Event Cookouts” in the coming weeks. Food will be served at Eleanor Park in Eleanor from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. with the hiring event running from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. where citizens can speak with recruiters.

Zach Treister, Director of Development for Manpower in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky told MetroNews over 100 positions in the Huntington-Charleston region are available and recruiters are ready to match candidates. He said businesses are now eager to grow following the past year of economic downturn.

Manpower

“The economy appears to be ticking back to pre-COVID hiring levels, if not, we are seeing an increase in demand for regional businesses. They are hiring up,” Treister said.

Job seekers interested in attending the event or the two in the future are asked to bring two forms of ID and a copy of a resume. Although those are not a must, Treister said recruiters will meet with anyone.

The other two cookout hiring events are scheduled for June 1 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Manpower Charleston on 503 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston. with food served 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The same location and times are scheduled for a second event June 8.

“This is to help promote people getting back together, community development, people gathering safely outside and to provide a warm meal,” Treister said.

Treister said there are a range of openings from part-time to full-time jobs. He included opportunities to clerical positions, general labor, production opportunities, event staff, nursing and healthcare professionals, workforce trainers, tractor mechanics, and warehouse workers.

Other job opportunities can be found at manpower.com, although Treister encourages people to call because not everything is listed sometimes based on the immediate needs of an employer.

He said wages range from $10 to $50 per hour depending on what type of profession and industry individuals are going into or want to head into. He said some roles have on-the-job training and companies would hire someone with little experience.

Manpower expects unemployment rates to drop to record lows in the next six to eight months.

Last week, Gov. Jim Justice touted a report that West Virginia’s unemployment rate has dropped to 5.8 percent – one-tenth of a percent lower than last month. Total employment was up 1,700 over the month. Justice had previously announced he would end the federal unemployment benefits in the state to encourage people to return to work.