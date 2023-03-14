Regal apartment residents seeing funding heading their way

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Displaced residents from the Regal apartment building in Charleston will be receiving some much needed funding this week.

United Way announced Monday that $79,566.70 was raised to support the people that used to live in the apartments. Each of the those in the 32 apartment units will receive $2,486. None of that money was taken by United Way in administrative fees.

The four-story apartment building caught fire and was eventually demolished back on January 26.

Many organizations came in to help the homeless residents at the time, including the American Red Cross, Mountain Mission, and local churches and restaurants.

Mountain Mission collected clothing and household items for the residents. Bible Center Church made welcome home baskets that stocked the kitchens of residents who were able to find housing after the fire.