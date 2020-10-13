Red Cross searching for volunteers with virtual briefings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region is seeking individuals from around West Virginia to volunteer and help those impacted by disasters nationwide.

The organization began hosting volunteer orientation briefings Tuesday to provide an opportunity for citizens to learn more about virtual, local or national opportunities to volunteer.

Erica Mani, the Chief Executive Officer at American Red Cross West Virginia Region told MetroNews the Red Cross is always looking for volunteers but the time is now given a large number of major hurricanes and hundreds of fires are burning in states such as California, Oregon and Washington.

Erica Mani

“Because of this special need right now with the unprecedented hurricane and wildfire season facing the U.S., we are finding out that we need volunteers more than ever,” she said.

According to the American Red Cross, there have been challenges to deploy trained disaster volunteers due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Mani said volunteers can also help out in the local region, most commonly to home fires people are experiencing.

“We make sure they have somewhere to turn, we make sure they have shelter food and clothing and those necessities items when you lose everything,” she said.

The virtual briefings highlighting the types of opportunities available will be held at 12:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13th, Tuesday, October 20th, Tuesday, October 27th, Tuesday, November 3rd and Tuesday, November 10th.

Mani asked that those interested register for one of these briefings click HERE.

To learn more about volunteering or other ways you can help such as providing a financial gift or scheduling a blood donation, visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.