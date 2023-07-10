Red Cross helping Devonshire fire victims

SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. — The American Red Cross is working with residents who were victims in a large fire that occurred Sunday morning in Putnam County.

There were no injuries as a result of the three-alarm blaze at Devonshire Apartments in Scott Depot but the flames gutted the three-story building. More than half of the 24 apartments sustained significant damage. A lightning strike may have caused the blaze.

Erica Mani, the CEO for the Red Cross Central Appalachia Region, said they were working Monday to make contact with as many of the victims as possible.

“There were 19 units that were occupied and we are working to assist every one of them,” Mani said.

The Red Cross, as of early Monday afternoon, had been able to contact about half of the residents.

Mani said the Red Cross helps to bridge the gap.

“We are making sure they are having their basic needs met, food, shelter, clothing. So making sure that the financial assistance can be put to use for basic necessities that they don’t have access to when in the middle of the night they are put out of their own home,” Mani said.

Local restaurants, hotels and convenience stores are among those who have stepped up to help the victims.

Mani said fires have seemed to increase since July 1.

“We have already supported nearly 100 individuals with home fire assistance, through 37 cases, through just 10 days,” Mani said.

“We fund raise every day to make sure we can provide that financial assistance to everyone,” Mani said.

The Red Cross assisted approximately three dozen residents who lost everything in the Regal Apartment building fire in Charleston in late January.