Recent Nitro graduate dies in driveway crash

NITRO, W.Va. — A Kanawha County woman died Sunday after her car went down a steep driveway and pinned her body against a tree.

According to deputies, Elizabeth O’Leary, 19, of Nitro, appeared to be partially in the vehicle when it began rolling down the driveway near Lakeview Drive. Deputies said it appears the car had been left in “Drive” with no parking brake set, causing it to roll.

Deputies said O’Leary appeared to be holding the steering wheel which could have caused it to turn off the driveway and into a hillside where her body was pinned. The car was found overturned over a hillside a short distance from her body.

O’Leary was a honor student at Nitro High School and graduated last year in the Class of 2022. She was one of the top students in her class.