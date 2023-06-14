Recent Kids Count Data Book revealing families are struggling to face childcare costs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A recent annual data book release reveals childcare costs are rising and children and families are faltering from the trend as West Virginia ranks 42nd in Child Well-being.

A conference was held in Charleston Wednesday for the release of the 2023 Kids Count Data Book, a nationwide analysis report of recent household data developed by the Annie E. Casey Foundation to gauge how children and families are getting by.

Not only was the childcare cost influx a major topic being put on the table Wednesday, but with that, the state’s lack of affordable and accessible childcare programs, and the children and families impacted by the issue who are struggling with finding other alternatives.

“We’re here to bring light to that and shed the numbers that talk about the price of childcare pushing families and children into poverty,” West Virginia Kids Count Community Engagement Specialist, Bobbie Spry said.

Owner and Director of A Place to Grow Children’s Center in Fayette County, Melissa Colagrosso joined the discussion Wednesday. She has been in the childcare industry for 28 years and has seen firsthand the impact of the changing climate in the business.

“Childcare has been a struggle since the very very beginning but it’s a crisis now, the pandemic had an odd effect on our industry and the biggest effect is the economy,” Colagrosso said.

The Kids Count analysis shows that the struggling industry costs the economy billions of dollars every year and hinders parents from working, especially women, who are reportedly five to eight times more likely than men to face negative employment consequences related to caregiving.

Colagrosso said childcare has always been seen as a women’s issue but is now becoming more of a people’s issue.

“We didn’t always have such a high participation in our workforce of women, it was kind of a societal change,” she said. “We also had a lot of grandparents who could take care of kids, we often had younger children who were having babies, they’d go off to work and grandparents by then were retired and they could stay home.”

However, she said the care from grandparents after retirement isn’t much the case anymore, as workforce demands push them to keep working even long into their late 70s. Colagrosso said it’s societal and economic changes that require the whole family to continue to work.

The Data Book also shows though, that even if parents can find a childcare center opening, they can’t afford it. The study finds that it takes 9% of the median income for a married couple to afford center-based childcare, and 35% of a single mother’s income.

“Rural areas like Fayette County, 80% of the people can not afford to pay what I would need to cover the true cost of care,” said Colagrosso.

However, she said there is hope if people take action. This means addressing the need for more investment in childcare to local, state and federal lawmakers.

Childcare providers across the state made their way to the capitol during this year’s legislative session, pushing for enrollment-based subsidies which would have provided government funding on enrollment instead of attendance. The bill would have brought more financial stability to childcare providers, in turn allowing them to free up more slots to take on more children and helping parents get off year-long waitlists.

While the bill did not pass in this year’s legislative session, childcare providers plan to continue its push at next year’s session.

In April, President Joe Biden issued an executive order aimed at expanding access to childcare, lowering costs, and raising wages, along with on a state level, the help from the DHHR in extending enrollment-based subsidies for one year through emergency funding, but Colograsso said they still need more.

“Subsidized care is a wonderful program, and the West Virginia DHHR has done everything they can do with their budget to support quality childcare, but we need more, we need more of an investment on the federal level and Childcare Development block grant, we need more of an investment at the state level,” she said.

Along with enrollment-based reimbursements rather than attendance, West Virginia Kids Count and childcare providers are pushing for Congress to maximize remaining pandemic recovery act dollars to fund needed childcare services that are at capacity, in addition to improving home-based childcare and expanding the federal Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) program for student parents.