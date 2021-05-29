Recent Hoover grad killed in car crash

SOD, W.Va. — A recent graduate and well-known athlete at Herbert Hoover High was killed in a car wreck in Lincoln County Friday night.

Frank Early, 18, who just received his diploma last Monday with his Hoover classmates at the Charleston Coliseum and Convent Center, died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The news of Early’s death began spreading on social media Saturday morning. Herbert Hoover boy’s basketball coach Josh Stricker told MetroNews Early was a joy to coach.

“He was a great kid and one of the nicest kids you would ever meet,” Stricker said. “Always would help out his friends and had a smile that would brighten up anyone’s bad day.”

Herbert Hoover football tweeted that Early would be missed by all.

“The Husky Family stands in solidarity, thoughts and prayers with Frank’s family and close friends,” the tweet said.

State police are investigating the crash that happened on Garrett’s Bend Road near the community of Sod at about 7:14 p.m. Friday. The westbound vehicle that Early was driving went off the left side of the road and hit a tree. Troopers also said a second person was injured. It was a rainy night.

The Herbert Hoover Class of 2021 graduated last Monday. Principal Mike Kelley credited the class for all its been through since elementary school including the pandemic, a thousand-year flood in 2016 forcing high school students to learn in portables, a derecho, and a water crisis.

“You could have complained, you could have made excuses, you could have let things fall but you didn’t. You pressed on through adversity. You pushed this school forward, held it up high, and shined a bright light on it,” Kelley said.

