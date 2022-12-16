Rebuilt St. Albans Boat Ramp to reopen Monday

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — The public boat ramp at the St. Albans Roadside Park will reopen Monday.

A ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the park sandwiched between U.S. Route 60 and the Kanawha River.

The launch was closed back in September for upgrades. Those have included repaving of the access road and parking lot. Contractors also stabilized the two-lane concrete launch ramp and installed an ADA compliant courtesy dock. The work recently wrapped up.

The project carried a price tag of just over $1 million and was done by Landcore Builders of Milton and the design work by the Chapman Technical Group of St. Albans