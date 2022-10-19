Reba set to hit the stage in Charleston on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — One of the most successful female recording artists in history, Reba, will be in Charleston Thursday night for a performance.

The show gets underway at 7:30 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center (CCCC). Veronica Ratcliff, the Director of Marketing and Sales at the CCCC told 580-WCHS that less than 100 tickets remain for the show as of Wednesday afternoon.

“I think you’re going to have from her older fan to her younger fan here. It’ll be a wide age range to see this show. Reba spans generations,” Ratcliff said of Reba’s fanbase.

Reba has sold over 56 million albums worldwide and is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame. According to the CCCC, She has won 15 American Music Awards; 13 ACM Awards;9 People’s Choice Awards; 7 CMA Awards; 2 GRAMMY Awards; an ACM Career Achievement Honor; and is one of only four entertainers in history to receive the National Artistic Achievement Award from the U.S. Congress.

Ratcliff said her shows always brings the energy.

“It is high energy. She plays for quite a while and has quite a catalog. When you do a little research and look at the setlist, I don’t think there is going to be a song that you haven’t heard, know the words to or can’t sing along to,” Ratcliff said.

Ratcliff added this is Reba’s first time back in Charleston in 20 years. The last time she was here, she was co-headlining with Brooks & Dunn.

Ratcliff encouraged anyone interested in tickets to stop by the CCCC box office or buy online.

This concert comes less than a week since the CCCC hosted Keith Urban.