Reaction pours in after Charleston’s Manna Meal halts operations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An organization which provides a lot of service to hungry members of the Charleston community has announced a pause in operations at its fixed downtown location.

Manna Meal announced Wednesday evening they would not be serving food at their kitchen and dining facility in St. John’s Episcopal Church on Quarrier Street until further notice.

“In light of a recent incident involving an arrest at a neighboring property downtown, Manna Meal is pausing our services at the St. John’s location. For the time being, we will be redirecting all meal services and food pantry distribution through our mobile food truck,” read a press release from the organization put out late Wednesday.

The service provided to needy and hungry folks on Quarrier Street has drawn criticism for an array of issues involving the homeless and problems created in that part of town.

The statement from Executive Director Amy Wolf went on to address the issues.

“At Manna Meal, the security of the community is a top priority for us. We are grateful to the Charleston Police Department for protecting the community.

A common misunderstanding is that the only folks who utilize our services are experiencing homelessness. That’s just not true. For some members of our community the meals they receive from our kitchen are making the difference and preventing them from losing their home. Food security is a pathway to homelessness prevention – and prevention is our best tool as a community in the fight against homelessness.”

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin said in no way was this decision forced by pressure from the city, but she did commend the organization’s Board of Directors for the action.

“When you look at any organization and you’re still running the organization the way it’s been run for 20, 30, or 40 years every now and then you’re going to need to tweak something and that’s okay. I think the board president Chuck Hampshire and what the board is doing right now is taking a thoughtful and reflective look,” said the mayor on the Dave Allen Show heard on MetroNews flagship station 580-WCHS in Charleston.

Goodwin said although it’s difficult, sometimes the best way to serve people in need is to go to them, rather than have them come to you. The mayor said that was one of the key lessons learned by her CARES Team in the city.

“Manna Meal should be commended for taking a look to see if it’s the best way to operate or if the mobile truck is the best way to be operating,” said Goodwin.

“The city would never force something like this on anyone. What the city has asked for, what Sacred Heart parents have asked for, and what the Episcopal Diocese of West Virginia has asked for, and frankly what Manna Meal has asked for is better partnership and better coordination and I think that’s what you’re seeing,” the mayor continued.

Manna Meal said their mobile serving operations will be in place each day to continue to fill the need in the community.

“Our mobile food truck will be serving breakfast and lunch every day: Breakfast will be served from 7:30-8:15 am at the Equinox Men’s Shelter located at 505 Leon Sullivan Way and from 8:30-9 am at the corner of Virginia Street and Park Avenue in the parking lot at the old Save A Lot on Charleston’s West Side.

Lunch will be served from 11:30-12:15 pm at the Equinox Men’s Shelter located at 505 Leon Sullivan Way and from 12:30-1:35 pm at the corner of Virginia Street and Park Avenue in the parking lot at the old Save A Lot on Charleston’s West Side.”