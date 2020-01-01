Reaching your weight loss goal in 2020

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — According to TIME magazine, losing weight and getting fit is one of the most common New Year’s resolutions.

Charleston YMCA’s communications director Anthony Lewis said that people who become discouraged are more likely not to accomplish that type of resolution.

“We see the stats, they fall off,” said Lewis. “What we want them to do is, we don’t want them to come in and be intimidated or come in or try things that are too hard for them.”

Lewis mentioned that the key is coming in and getting acclimated and finding your level.

“If the level is on a scale 1-10 and yours is a 1, that’s ok. You have room to grow, and you can keep climbing your ‘chart.’”

Lewis said that having that motivation of getting up and going to the gym will develop into a routine. “The Y provides that place where they can do that kind of thing, and reach their fitness goals.”

The most common age group that comes to the “Y” consistently is the older group. Lewis said the sense of community at the YMCA is appealing to that group. The Charleston YMCA has a member above the age of 100!

“We don’t lose our senior population… this becomes a part of their family.”

If you’re looking for any ‘beginning of the year deals,’ Lewis mentioned that they’re having a deal where you can come sign-up, and not have to pay the joiner’s fee.

“If it’s an individual or a family, it’ll save you up to $25-75 instantly.”

For more information, you can visit their website at https://ymcaofkv.org/. You can sign-up for different classes and get involved in different ways.