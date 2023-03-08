Ravenswood fire takes out Wright Electric warehouse

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — An old barn being used as storage for a Jackson County business is in ashes after a fire Tuesday morning.

The building was a warehouse for Wright Electric and was located on Point Pleasant Road just outside of Ravenswood. Owner Joseph Kay told MetroNews Affiliate WMOV Radio in Ravenswood the timing of the fire couldn’t have been worse.

“Two old barns that had all of my supplies inside. We were just going to put metal on it today to get the insurance taken care of,” Kay said.

Kay believed the fire originated from a stove inside the building. Ravenswood Deputy Fire Chief Craig Blackhurst said initially they didn’t think the fire was going to be that serious.

“Initially the call came in as a garage fire and they got it out and wanted us to come and check for hot spots. By the time we got on the scene it was fully involved,” he said.

Blackhurst said the fire spread rapidly due to the nature of the material stored inside. He called in the state Fire Marshal to investigate the cause of the blaze.

The building is a total loss.