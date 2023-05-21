Rand fatal shooting under investigation

RAND, W.Va. — A man was shot and killed in the Kanawha County community of Rand Saturday night.

Kanawha County sheriff’s deputies said the man was arguing with another man in the 5600 block of Raven Drive when a verbal altercation escalated into a shooting. It was reported at about 9:30 p.m.

Deputies said the man died at the scene and a second man was detained by police.

The names of those involved were not immediately released.

Deputies were on the scene through the night, processing the area where the shooting took place and talking with residents.