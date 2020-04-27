Ramsey: CAMC is ready to resume elective procedures

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Area Medical Center President and CEO Dave Ramsey says his hospital system will be ready to go on Tuesday when it’s allowed to reopen elective surgeries and other procedures that have been shut down due to COVID-19.

Ramsey said on Monday’s MetroNews ‘Talkline’ that hospital officials are performing walkthroughs of surgery areas on Monday to make sure they are ready and functioning.

Dave Ramsey

“We want to make sure all of our procedures are in place, all of the surgery departments are functioning in the same way, to ensure the safety of the patients and family that may come with them. Along with the staff, surgeon, and anesthesiologist.

“It’s a big endeavor but the last thing we want to happen is someone getting the virus from coming to the hospital. We are not going to let that happen.”

Ramsey said he wants to ensure the public that they can come to the hospital safely and will not be exposed to the virus in “any way, shape, form, or fashion.” He also said the hospital will stop elective surgeries if there is another surge in COVID cases.

Justice shutdown elective surgeries and procedures on March 31 and since then there has been a backlog, Ramsey said.

“We will have new elective surgery procedures taking place tomorrow. We already have some booked and we are ready to go,” he said.

Ramsey also expects the reopening of elective procedures around the state to begin the economic comeback.

“If all hospitals start doing elective cases across the state, we will bring back to work hundreds of employees that have either taken time off or have been furloughed,” he said.

“If you start getting a busy surgery schedule, it will begin to slowly ignite the economy of the state.”

On Monday morning, Justice rolled out a plan to reopen the entire economy in six weeks.

It hinges on the state maintaining a less than 3 percent positive test rate. Justice said he considered Monday as day one as the rate was at 2.47 percent.