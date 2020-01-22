Ramaco Carbon announces supervisor for Wyoming, West Virginia operations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Wyoming-based coal technology company announced its director of research for operations in Sheridan, Wyoming, and Charleston, West Virginia.

Christopher Yurchick will oversee Ramaco Carbon’s research centers in the two states. The West Virginia facility is tentatively scheduled to open this spring in Charleston.

Gov. Jim Justice announced Ramaco’s investment in West Virginia during his State of the State Address earlier this month. Ramaco is focused on finding new ways to utilize coal, and has built a nationwide network of research support between university and government bodies.