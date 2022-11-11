Rain doesn’t stop Charleston parade goers from honoring Veterans

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Veterans Day Parade was held under rainy skies Friday as the community turned out to support those who have served our country.

Ed Converse was one of those on lookers. He organized the parade downtown for the last 22 years, but for the first time this year, he was a spectator.

“We used to start up at the Civic Center and over the years the parade has really changed. Several years ago, we were recognized as a national parade,” he said.

Converse, a Veteran of the U.S. Army, made sure to salute active duty military members as they walked down Capitol Street. He served in west Germany.

“It’s a way of honoring our Veterans,” he said.

Conserve said it’s important to remember the meaning of Veterans Day.

“A lot of people don’t give the Veterans the respect, particularly the Veterans from the Vietnam War,” he said.

In April 1942, Converse said the Veterans of World War I marched down Capitol Street in the opposite direction toward the Kanawha River.

“In fact, over at Post 20 at the American Legion at Dickinson Street, when you walk in the door on the left hand side, they have a picture of that 1942 ceremony,” he said.

The parade is organized every year by the American Legion John Brawley Post 20.

An ending ceremony with several speakers was be held at Haddad Riverfront Park after the parade wrapped up.