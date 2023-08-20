Quick-thinking homeowners credited in Nitro fire

NITRO, W.Va. — Nitro’s fire chief credits quick-thinking by homeowners Sunday that helped keep their house from significant fire damage.

The blaze was reported in a home on Easter Road Sunday afternoon.

Nitro Fire Chief Casey Mathes said after discovering the fire and calling 911, the homeowner closed the door to the bathroom and got everyone out of the house.

There were no injuries and the fire damage to the home was minor.

It’s believed the blaze started in the bathroom fan.

Joining Nitro firefighters at the scene were crews from Teays Valley, Tyler Mountain, Institute and St. Albans.