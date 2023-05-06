Questions arise after Edgewood fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said water pressure from fire hydrants near a Friday night fire scene was “unacceptable.”

Goodwin said the city will be contacting West Virginia American Water.

“My thoughts are with the family during this difficult time,” Goodwin said. “The Charleston Fire Department responded with urgency and purpose – and our firefighters were in position to put out the fire. However, they experienced a significant delay in being able to establish an adequate water source. This is unacceptable. Rest assured, the City and our Fire Department will ensure West Virginia American Water takes all steps necessary to make sure hydrants across the city are in good working order. Doing so is paramount to public safety and the safety of our firefighters.”

The house fire was on Chester Road in Charleston’s Edgewood neighborhood. There were no injuries.

The Charleston Fire Department arrived on the scene at 11:19 p.m., five minutes after the call came in. There was smoke showing in the back of the house and crews began fire suppression from their tanker truck. A second fire crew arrived and hooked up to a nearby hydrant but it had minimal water flow. The crew tried a second hydrant with the same result. They had to extend the hose more than 1,600 feet from the blaze to a hydrant on Edgewood Drive.

“All of our Fire Department resources were in place—however, we experienced significant challenges accessing a sustainable water source,” Charleston Fire Chief Craig Matthews said in a news release from the city.

The department called in mutual aid tanker trucks to help.

The house was demolished by Saturday afternoon. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.