Quality Insights offering grants to celebrate 50 years

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In marking it’s 50th anniversary, Quality Insights is providing grants to nonprofits and community organizations seeking to improve health and health care in the state.

Quality Insights, a nonprofit health care quality improvement company, will provide $100,000 in grants in West Virginia and eight other states and U.S. territories. They expect to fund between eight and 15 grants in amounts up to $20,000 in areas where its staff collaborates with community coalitions, health care facilities and patients.

The grants are “for projects focusing on improving health and health care,” Dr. Jean Storm, medical director of Quality Insights, said.

It’s all in an effort to give back to organizations that have that same focus.

“We want to give back to the communities we serve through catalyzing community-driven and data-driven improvement in the quality of health and health care,”

Quality Insights also provides tools, resources and hands-on assistance to almost all nursing homes in the state.

“We provide no-cost, direct hands-on support to 90% of the nursing homes in West Virginia,” Storm said.

They also coordinate six community coalitions, which cover the entire state. The coalitions collaborate to reduce avoidable hospitalizations and improve care for patients with chronic conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease.

Storm said the most vulnerable always need their help.

“The residents in our West Virginia nursing homes are the most frail,” she said. “We want to make sure that they are protected no matter what.”

The grant submission period will open on Tuesday, April 11, and close on June 30. Quality Insights will also have a question-and-answer webinar about the grant on May 2 for interested organizations.

Applications should address one or more of the following priority areas: provider care, grassroots efforts and/or education and research.

More information can be found at www.qualityinsights.org/50.