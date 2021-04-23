Quack, it’s back: The Great Rubber Duck Race returning to Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Ready, set, quack.

The Great Rubber Duck Race is making a return to Charleston in September. Officials with the City of Charleston, West Virginia American Water and the United Way of Central West Virginia made an announcement on Friday at Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston.

The park is overlooked by the South Side Bridge where thousands of rubber ducks will be dropped from on September 4 and race to shore to benefit the United Way.

“For 16 years no ducks. We were approached in the early part of this year by West Virginia American Water to bring this back so here we are,” Margaret O’Neal, president of the United Way of Central West Virginia told 580-WCHS in Charleston.

The United Way of Central West Virginia will sell 5,000 rubber ducks for $5 each leading up to the race during Labor Day weekend with profits benefiting the organization. The rubber ducks will be dropped from the South Side Bridge that connects Downtown Charleston to South Hills, and the first duck to reach the shore will be the grand prize winner.

Each duck will be assigned a number online and each duck has a chip. Large cash prizes and other awards for winners will be announced at a later date. O’Neal said there may even be a prize for the last place.

The event stopped in 2005.

O”Neal said this is the perfect event coming out of a pandemic.

“We were able to take the risk early on and agree to do the event. No matter the state of the world we might be in, in September, we felt like we could safely do the race and still benefit the community,” O’Neal said.

The event had been a signature event of the city’s crown-jewel Regatta Festival.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said, “As we begin to emerge from the pandemic, it is exciting to see events like The Great Rubber Duck Race come back to the Capital City. We are excited to partner with the United Way and West Virginia American Water to bring back this classic event.”

Additional information about The Great Rubber Duck Race can be found at www.duckrace.com/charleston.