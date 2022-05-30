QLabs expands business in Charleston, continues partnership with KCHD

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — QLabs has expanded its business in Kanawha County and local leaders are commending its efforts.

On Thursday, QLabs, Inc., held a Ribbon-cutting for their new expanded location at 312 MacCorkle Avenue, SE, Charleston. It’s a move for the independent reference lab just down the street as it was previously located on MacCorkle Avenue as well.

The lab performs medical testing such as molecular, toxicology, blood, chemistry, and other general lab testing. Mary Collins, CFO and Co-Owner of QLabs told 580-WCHS that it’s a state-of-the-art facility.

“It’s not only that we have selected the best and most elite instruments but we have a multitude of them. We have a lot of capability, not to mention expertise, in our instruments,” she said.

“We know we have something great but we have visitors from far beyond the borders of West Virginia that say the same thing.”

QLabs has been offering testing services since 2017, when they first opened, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, they expanded their services to provide the processing of COVID tests, a release said. QLabs has completed 487,672 COVID-19 tests for Kanawha County since the pandemic began.

Collins credited QLabs partnership with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department for getting through the pandemic. She said “something special” happened between the two parties that came from the struggle of the pandemic.

“Labs have never been faced with the kind of situation with patient care that labs we’re dealing with. It was not common before COVID for a lab to get 5,000 of the exact same lab test at the same time,” Collins said.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said, “This new facility is a crown jewel of medical technology right here in Kanawha County. Steve and Mary Collins have expanded the capabilities of QLabs to better serve our local community and the State of West Virginia. Their nationally competitive lab puts Kanawha County on the map for medical testing and laboratory services.”