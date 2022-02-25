Putnam woman victim in head-on crash

MILTON, W.Va. — A Putnam County woman is dead and an investigation is underway into the crash which claimed her life Friday morning.

Cabell County deputies said Leanne James, 45, of Hurricane, was in a passenger car travelling east on U.S. Route 60 around 7:10 a.m. Her car was struck head on by a garbage truck which apparently crossed the center line.

“The preliminary result looks like he was left of center,” said Cabell County Chief Deputy Doug Adams.

Accident reconstruction experts were on the scene most of Friday morning taking measurements on the crash. The state Department of Transportation is also involved in the investigation since the garbage truck was a commercial vehicle. As of Friday, no citations had been issued.

Adams said the driver of the truck did not appear impaired at the scene, but he expected making the determination would be part of the investigation. The crash occurred a half mile east of Morris Memorial Road on Route 60 between Milton and Culloden.