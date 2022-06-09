Putnam school damaged in Wednesday storm

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. — Passing storms caused minor damage to a Putnam County school in Wednesday night’s storms.

Most of the issue at Confidence Elementary was debris from a barn on a neighboring property which flew apart.

“A lot of debris. We’ve been assessing, but nothing major to the school, just a lot of tin from the barn roof and outbuildings. It moved some things around and we had some damage, but nothing major,” Bruce McGrew, Putnam County assistant superintendent for maintenance said.

The debris is scattered across the school yard from the barn. There was also damage to a storage building on the school property and damage to the fence on the school grounds.

The winds were part of a series of storms which rumbled through West Virginia Wednesday night. The majority oft the damage was power outages.