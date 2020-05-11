Putnam officials looking at rezoning; group of citizens voice concerns

TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — Residents of the Teays Valley area are voicing concerns with the latest zoning changes up for consideration by the Putnam County Commission.

The four zoning issues placed on the County Commission’s agenda for Tuesday morning include rezoning properties along Mount Vernon Road from residential to commercial, rezoning property along Teays Valley Road from residential to commercial, amending the zoning ordinance regarding signs in unincorporated areas, and amending the zoning ordinance to make it easier with little public input to approve more commercial operations in unincorporated areas, such as Teays Valley.

Linda Tennant, a Teays Valley resident and leader of a group opposing the changes appeared on Monday’s 580-LIVE and said they are concerned the lack of public input on zoning could begin to dismantle zoning protections for residents from Scott Depot through Teays Valley to Hurricane, resulting in more traffic congestion and declining property values.

“We want to be able to voice our opinion and work with businesses in making sure that these businesses are built within proper areas,” she said.

According to Tennant, similar zoning proposals were denied in 2018 and then tabled in 2019. She said the current zoning and guidelines in place work out best for businesses and citizens. She gave an example of the Sheetz moving onto Teays Valley Road listening to citizens’ concerns through the zoning board of appeals.

But now her group is afraid the proposals would strip citizens of that voice through the appeals board.

“When you start moving those types of businesses on Teays Valley Road, it increases traffic, increases bottleneck and noise. We just want the zoning board and the Putnam County Commissioners to kind of look at this and put these businesses where they make sense,” Tennant said.

“Teays Valley is mostly residential area. What we call the heavy commercial area, the Teays Valley interchange, the Hurricane interchange, fast food restaurants and shopping centers, businesses to that effect are perfect in that area.”

The commission meeting is at the Putnam County Courthouse at 9 a.m. but citizens are encouraged to participate by phone at 1-408-418-9388 with access code 796 790 950 and password 05122020.