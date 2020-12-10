Putnam man in custody on separate murder charges

HURRICANE, W.Va. — A Putnam County man is charged with two counts of first degree murder after two deadly drive-by shootings this week in neighboring counties.

State police allege Justin Groff, 30, of Hurricane, fired the shots that killed John Glaspell outside an apartment complex in Teays Valley Monday afternoon and the shots that claimed the life of Toni Cremeans in Culloden Tuesday night. She was shot in her car parked in a driveway.

Authorities said a gold minivan was identified in both shootings.

Groff, who was booked in the Western Regional Jail at just before noon Wednesday, is being held without bail. He’s charged with murder in both Putnam and Cabell counties.

Police have not discussed a possible motive in the shootings.