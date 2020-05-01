Putnam man COVID-19 victim

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There have now been more than 47,000 coronavirus tests given in the Mountain State since early March and nearly 46,000 of them have come back negative.

New testing numbers released by the state Department of Health and Human Resources Friday evening lists the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 1,151, which is a 2.45 percent positive test rate.

The DHHR has reported the state’s 47th COVID-19 death. A 97-year-old Putnam County man became the seventh reported death since Thursday morning.

“It’s just plain terrible and I hate it,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Think about them over the weekend.”

The DHHR said there are currently 518 active coronavirus cases in West Virginia with the large majority, 442 residents, either recovering at home or in a nursing home. Seventy-six residents are hospitalized with 29 in ICU. Fifteen of the 29 are on ventilators.

Confirmed cases by county include:

Barbour (5), Berkeley (153), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (43), Fayette (14), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (10), Hardy (6), Harrison (30), Jackson (130), Jefferson (79), Kanawha (161), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (13), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (10), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (101), Monroe (5), Morgan (12), Nicholas (6), Ohio (29), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (4), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (86), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (40), Wyoming (1).