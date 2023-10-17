Putnam high school seniors hear state Supreme Court cases

BUFFALO, W.Va. — State Supreme Court Justice Haley Bunn says she likes to see the lights go on with some high school students when the Court appears before them for oral arguments.

That was the case Tuesday when the Supreme Court heard arguments on a handful of cases at Buffalo High School in Putnam County. A number of seniors from the county’s four high schools were on hand to listen.

Bunn said there’s a lot said these days about respect for government. She said a good way to garner that respect is to explain how things work to students.

“We cannot expect these young folks to respect a system that they don’t understand,” Bunn told MetroNews Tuesday. “How everything works together is so important to understand in order to foster that respect for government and also to encourage involvement in government.”

Bunn said she remembers growing up and being interested in justice. She said that led to her pursuing a career in law which has now resulted in a seat on the Supreme Court. She said the Court’s road trips can have a similar positive impact.

“I feel like you can always see a few kids kind of light up when we’re here and maybe the light clicks on that they will be excited about the law and public service—we love these days,” Bunn said.

Hurricane High School Senior Tanner Sutphin said he was surprised to learn that the actual defendants in the cases don’t appear before the Court on appeal but it’s the representatives of those parties.

“It was interesting to see how it’s done in the real world and not just seeing it on TV,” Sutphin said.

Hurricane High Senior Kayleigh Triplett said she was intrigued by the questions the five justices asked to those arguing the cases.

“It’s really interesting to see how they are perceiving the case. With the questions they asked you can kind of tell how they are thinking,” Triplett said.

The High Court will hand down written opinions on the individual cases at a later date.