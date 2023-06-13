Putnam Development Authority welcomes in Nucor West Virginia following old building purchase

HURRICANE, W.Va. — There’s going to be a new purpose for an old building.

Nucor West Virginia, the company that’s building a $3.1 billion steel-making plant in Mason County, has signed a lease to use the former Kanawha Manufacturing Building in Putnam County for at least the next two years.

The Putnam County Development Authority welcomed Nucor into its new temporary space at a Tuesday ribbon-cutting at the 38,000 square foot building in Red House.

The development authority purchased the old building for $1.1 million in May. Kanawha Manufacturing used the building for 45 years.

Putnam County Development Authority Executive Director Morganne Tenney said the building has sat dormant for a few years now but their purchase marks a new era for more opportunities and economic growth.

“One it allows us to own property so that we can attract new businesses into Putnam County or we can support local existing businesses who are expanding and need more room to grow,” Tenney said.

“It’s also a revenue stream for us that will allow us to put more resources back into the county,” she added.

Nucor will be leasing the building for at least two years. The company plans to use it as a storage and distribution warehouse until their new Apple Grove steel mill is built in Mason County, which is expected to take two years to complete.

Tenney said during Tuesday’s ribbon cutting for the building that the development authority is already looking into other opportunities for use in the building after Nucor’s lease ends, saying that it’s an ideal space for new economic growth possibilities.

“It’s about 38,000 square feet, it has barge access on the Kanawha River, it’s adjacent to Norfolk’s southern rail line, and it sits on 16 flat acres out of the flood zone, which is really hard to come by here in West Virginia,” she said.

PCDA plans to have the building for the long-haul, as they feel it is a prime location for their efforts to foster that economic growth and revitalization to the area, picking up where the Kanawha County Manufacturing Company left off.

“Now owning it, we hope to continue that legacy of a positive impact on the community and creating jobs,” said Tenney.

The former industrial site manufactured equipment for the coal industry and provided jobs for many workers over the years.