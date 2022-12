LANHAM, W.Va. — A 63-year-old Putnam County woman died in a house fire that took place Tuesday afternoon.

The house, located along Harmons Creek Road in the Lanham community not far from Poca, burned to the ground.

Investigators said the woman, who lived alone, was unable to make it out of the burning house.

The state Fire Marshal’s Office has started an investigation into a possible cause of the blaze.