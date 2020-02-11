Putnam County voters to decide in May on allowing cannabis businesses

WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County voters will vote in May to allow medical marijuana businesses in the county.

The Putnam County Commission on Tuesday agreed to allow residents to decide whether to allow growers, dispensaries, processors and laboratories in the county.

Residents must vote on allowing each kind of business, meaning four sections related to medical marijuana will be on the May ballot.

The Kanawha County Commission last month and similar bodies around the state have approved allowing such businesses in the county once operators receive state approval.

The Putnam County Health Board has to still send a letter to the state in support of medical marijuana businesses in the county.