Putnam County town applies to be a national historic district

ELEANOR, W.Va. — The town of Eleanor and their mayor are anticipating in the coming days to hear back from the National Park Service on their application to be in National Historic Registry.

Mayor Cam Clendenin said it’s something they’ve been looking into since 2018 and something he hopes the town can get approved for.

“Hopefully we’re going to be listed as a national historic district,” mayor Clendenin said Monday while on 580 LIVE. “This is something I’m equally excited for.”

COVID, like much of everything, slowed down that process, but the mayor said they will hear back soon from the National Park Service. They just recently got approval from the West Virginia Archives and History Division to submit their application.

“I think it’s going to be huge for our town. People will start seeking out our history,” Clendenin said.

There are listings of historic places in every one of West Virginia’s 55 counties. Putnam County, where Eleanor is located, has six sites already listed in the National Historic Registry. Clendenin wants to add his town to that list.

“We don’t want to lose site of our past so we want to make sure we’re doing the right things to preserve our history,” he said.