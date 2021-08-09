Putnam County Schools releases coronavirus guidance

WINFIELD, W.Va. — The Putnam County Schools system on Monday released guidance for the upcoming school year with in-person lessons set to resume in spite of rising coronavirus case numbers.

The school district is not requiring face masks despite the recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that all individuals wear a facial covering in public areas with substantial or high transmission rates. The school system noted in a roadmap report that masks are effective in preventing the spread.

Face masks are also recommended on buses. Hand sanitizing stations will be provided on each bus, and seating charts will be required.

Surfaces will be cleaned once a day, and people are expected to follow proper handwashing and respiratory etiquette.

The school system will work with local and state health departments to inform people about possible coronavirus exposure. Students who have been vaccinated will not be required to quarantine if exposed to someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The first day of school is Aug. 24.