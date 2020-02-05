Putnam County schools continue recovery from flu season

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. — The flu has hit the Putnam County school system in recent days. Officials say the incidence of the virus has been sporadic, but where it’s hit, it’s hit hard.

“Poca Elementary School was hit pretty hard. That’s the hardest we have seen,” Superintendent John Hudson said.

Poca had 165 students out of school last week. Hudson said that number about 60 were sick with the flu. Others were just those with flu-like symptoms and parents exercised caution and kept them home for the day.

“We encourage and regularly educate our parents on getting the vaccine, washing hands, and keeping them home when they are sick with a fever,” he added.

This week’s attendance numbers are better. Hudson indicated Monday and Tuesday only had eight schools below 90 percent in attendance. He noted the high number of absences over illness is not uncommon at this time of year.

“It can be heavy at one school, and then light at another,” he said.