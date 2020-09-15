Putnam County Schools consulting with health officials about allowing students

WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County Schools Superintendent John Hudson is speaking with health officials about having students in schools for face-to-face lessons.

Putnam County on Tuesday moved to the gold category of the state school alert system, the new level that state officials announced the same day.

School systems in gold counties are allowed to have in-person lessons and athletic events, but large gatherings are prohibited and sports teams can only play against schools in gold counties.

According to Putnam County Schools communications director Micah Osborne, Hudson will speak to health officials about the possibility of students being in school later this week.

Staff and families could learn of a decision by Wednesday afternoon at the latest.