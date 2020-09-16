Putnam County opts for remote learning rest of the week, citing rising virus numbers

WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County Schools will continue education virtually for the remainder of the week.

The school system made the announcement on Wednesday as it had the opportunity to reopen with in-person this week after Gov. Jim Justice announced changes to the county alert map on Tuesday.

Putnam County moved to the color gold on the map following changes, where the metric means counties are able to move to an in-person instructional model with restrictions, including face coverings at all times.

The county moved to orange on the state Department of Health and Human Resources map on Wednesday with a 7-day rolling average of 21.76 cases per 100,000 people.

“Today, Wednesday, September 16, 2020, Putnam County is orange on the map and trending towards red, noting heightened community transmission. As a result of this color change and consultation and advisement from state and local health officials, Putnam County Schools will continue Remote Learning for the week’s remainder,” the school system said in a statement.

“Please understand, it remains the goal of Putnam County Schools to have students enrolled in the 5-Day In-Person Learning Model return to school. However, we must follow guidance as directed from our trusted health officials.”

The next scheduled update to the department of education’s map will be Saturday at 5 p.m.